A woman will stand trial accused of assaulting two children.

Aneta Filipiak, of Stirling Street, allegedly attacked the first child in the Hilltown area on May 9 last year by grabbing the youngster by the hair and causing the child to fall.

On the same date, the 40-year-old allegedly grabbed the second child by the body and pushed the youngster against a wall at the same location.

Filipiak maintained her plea of not guilty and a trial was fixed for May 15.