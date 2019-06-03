Dundee woman able to wear engagement ring for first time in 18 years after losing 9st+

A Douglas woman who is able to wear her engagement ring for the first time in 18 years after losing more than nine stone wants to help others battle the bulge.

Office worker Pamela Craig used to wear a size 26 dress before dropping an impressive 12 dress sizes in less than two years.

The mother-of-one said family members had walked past her in the street, not recognising her new look.

The 50-year-old explained she had experienced issues with her weight from her mid-teens and would regularly gorge on high-calorie takeaway meals and snacks.

Pamela joined Slimming World in February 2017 after seeing a picture of herself on a visit to Glasgow.

She said: “I had gone to see the Strictly Come Dancing tour with the family.

“I had always faced issues with my weight from the age of 16 or 17.

“Seeing that picture in particular brought home how much weight I had put on and how unfit I had become.”

Pamela added: “I was then a size 26 but my clothes were getting tight and I knew I was heading to the next size up.

“I hated clothes shopping – feeling I could only buy what fitted me.

“I avoided bright colours so I wouldn’t attract attention to myself.

“The day after that visit to Glasgow to see Strictly, my joints were in pain and swollen from walking from when we had gone shopping before the show.”

Pamela – who now weighs just over 13 stone – wants to inspire others at her own Slimming World club, which meets weekly at the Logie Club.

She said: “Slimming World made such a big difference to me. You are in a group with others who are facing the same issues.

“My weight had yo-yo’d over the years – I’d lose a few stone and put it back on.

“I was sceptical when I first went to the group but I set myself a target of losing five stone in 2017 and I’ve gone from there.”

Another massive victory for Pamela was being able to put her engagement ring on after 18 years off her finger due to her weight gain.

She added: “I also took part in the Kilt Walk last year. This year I’m going back to do the longer distance.

“When I’ve been walking down the street family members have had to do a double-take because they haven’t recognised me.”