A Dundee pensioner has been left housebound after her wheelchair ramp was run over in a hit-and-run incident.

Ruby Murray, 91, who is confined to a wheelchair after suffering a stroke, was at Kingsway West Retail Park along with her daughter Catherine Glenday, 63, when the wheelchair ramp was run over by a driver — who then drove off.

Catherine has told the Tele her mum has been left housebound and “it doesn’t bear thinking about” what would have happened if Ruby, from Forthill, Broughty Ferry, had still been on the ramp.

She said: “It was a really scary experience for my mum — especially when you think about her age.

“We were parked up beside Homebase in the disabled parking bays.

“We had the ramp down and my mum was in the back of the car. I was getting her secured in and suddenly there was an almighty crash and bang — it was like the car had been hit.

“I looked out and the ramp was mangled and there was a silver car speeding away.

“I couldn’t believe it. There is no way that the car driver wouldn’t have noticed what had happened.

“For the person, whoever they were, not to stop was terrible.

“If that had been me then I would have stopped straight away to make sure that everyone was OK.

“My mum needs to use that car to get out and about — without it she is housebound.

“My mum was really shaken up at the time. Now she is saying she isn’t going to leave the house again. We actually thought for a minute that the car had been hit.

“Mum likes to get out and about even at her age, so it is a shame this has happened.”

Catherine said they will have to replace the ramp, saying it would likely be a substantial amount of money.

Catherine praised a bystander who came to their aid after Wednesday’s incident and managed to fix the ramp enough so that they could get it in the car and get Ruby home.

She said: “He came and helped us get it back into the car and I phoned my brother-in-law and he came and helped too.

“My sister went to the police and also asked if there was CCTV at the car park. The man who stopped was brilliant. He really helped us out.

“While we were standing there I noticed a few car drivers weren’t keeping their eyes on the road — they were looking to see where the free spaces were.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “‘We are aware of the matter and looking into it.”