An 82-year-old woman fraudulently claimed £6,500 in housing and council tax benefit.

Jessie Ralph, of Hazelton Way, Broughty Ferry, was placed on an eight-month curfew at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Ralph admitted fraudulently claiming £3,500 in housing benefit and £3,000 in council tax benefit between January 15 2005 and April 5 2015 by failing to declare she was in receipt of a pension and in employment.