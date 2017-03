Margaret Soutar, 73, of Thomson Street, Dundee had sentence deferred until June 9 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Soutar admitted assaulting her partner Derek Pearce by throwing a remote control at him, seizing his head, lunging at him and threatening him with violence, all to his injury, on various occasions at her home address on September 19.

She also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at the same location and on the same date.