A Dundee woman carried out a drunken assault on her ex-partner’s stepdaughter.

Catherine Flynn, 64, of Balbeggie Street, grabbed Cherry Barker’s hair and punched her on the face in Strathmore Street, Broughty Ferry, on September 9 last year.

She also admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court to causing £500 worth of damage to her ex partner’s property.

The court heard how at around 4pm on the day in question, her former partner’s neighbour heard glass being smashed.

Flynn was seen in the driveway of the man’s property with a glass pane on the front door visibly broken.

She also struck her ex-partner’s car before hitting the door with a hammer.

The value of damage was said to be around £500.

Police were contacted and Flynn left the scene shortly afterwards.

Statements were taken from the man and his current partner and officers left the street.

But a drunken Flynn returned to the property an hour later and was confronted by Ms Barker.

Flynn shouted “who the **** are you?” before grabbing her by the hair, pulling her to the ground and wildly kicking and punching her.

Ms Barker was punched a further time before her mother and a neighbour managed to separate them.

Police were again contacted and when being cautioned and charged with the vandalism offence, Flynn replied: “Yes I did it.”

To the charge of assault, Flynn said: “I don’t know who Cherry Barker is.”

Flynn’s solicitor told Sheriff Lorna Drummond that she had been engaging with social workers but could not provide written evidence to support the claim.

As a result, Sheriff Drummond wanted to see proof that Flynn had been attending appointments.

She continued: “This was a relatively serious matter that involved an assault. I want to know the extent that she has been engaging with the social work department.”

Flynn admitted smashing a window pane on Strathmore Street.

She also admitted assaulting Cherry Barker by grabbing her by the hair, pulling her to the ground and punching her on the face.

Sentence was deferred until May 8.