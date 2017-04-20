A manager at a Dundee charity was voted “mammy of the week” on a national TV show.

Christina Cooper thought she was going for a family night out to watch the BBC’s All Round to Mrs Brown’s.

Little did she know that her daughter Bianca, 23, had arranged for her to star on the show.

The 49-year-old manager at Dundee Voluntary Action said she was “mortified” when she found out that she was to be the “mammy of the week”.

She said: “My daughter Bianca put me up for it. Basically they told me that we were going to see the show recorded live.

“I had no idea that I was going to be on the show until she mentioned my name — it was a bit of a shock and I was quite startled.

“I think she had been setting it up for a couple of months.”

All Round to Mrs Brown’s is a comedy talk show created by and starring Brendan O’Carroll.

It features his TV family as well as other cast members from comedy show Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The programme sees Mrs Brown opening the doors to her house, paying special attention to motherhood.

After getting over the shock, Christina said that it was “a good surprise”, although she admits she might not have been keen if she had known about the appearance beforehand.

She added: “It was a good experience and it was all good fun and light-hearted.

“If you had asked me if I wanted to do it, then I would probably have said to get someone else to do it.

“I don’t really like being in the spotlight and it was a shock, but once I got over it, it was fun. I was a bit mortified at the time, but it was good fun looking back. The show is all about recognising mums.

“All the celebs had their mums with them and stuff and I was voted ‘mammy of the week’. All the things they talk about are a bit embarrassing, but it’s all in good fun.”

Christina said one of the good things about the experience was the chance for her work colleagues to see her in a different light.

She said: “The people at work loved it.

“It was nice for them to see a manager being down to earth and going with the flow.” The episode featuring Christina aired at the weekend.