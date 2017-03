Marion Murdoch, 43, of Keswick Terrace, was placed on a curfew at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Murdoch admitted a charge of supplying amphetamine at her home address on February 18 last year.

Police found 166.25g of the Class B drug, worth £1,660, when they raided her home.

She was placed on a 35-week restriction of liberty order confining her to her home address between 7pm and 7am daily.