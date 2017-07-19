A woman pulled a female victim to the ground and repeatedly kicked her and then attempted to bite another woman.

Annmarie Kennedy, 39, of Ellen Street, was ordered to pay compensation at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Kennedy admitted assaulting Rachel Allock by seizing hold of her, attempting to pull her to the ground and repeatedly kicking her on the body at Ellen Mhor, on April 1.

She also admitted assaulting Linda Hutchison by seizing her on the body and attempting to bite her, at the same date and location.

Kennedy was ordered to pay £150 compensation to Rachel Allock and to pay a further £150 compensation to Linda Hutchison.