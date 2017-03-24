A Douglas woman who fraudulently claimed £4,000 of benefits was ordered by Dundee Sheriff Court to carry out unpaid work in the community.

Laura Sime, 37, of Ballantrae Terrace, was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work within a 12-month period.

She admitted two charges of benefit fraud, both by failing to declare she was in receipt of earnings through employment.

Sime admitted that between December 16 2013 and October 1 2014, at her home address, she fraudulently claimed £2,000 worth of job seekers allowance while she was employed.

And she admitted that between October 28 2013 and May 24 2015, again at her home address, she claimed £2,000 worth of carers allowance while she was employed.