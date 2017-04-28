A woman is to stand trial accused of brutally attacking a man – then grabbing him by the testicles and “compressing them”.

Jolene Shields, 37, of Dudhope Court, Dundee, is first alleged to have shouted, swore and made “abusive remarks” in Dundee’s Victoria Road on December 15 last year.

She is then said to have assaulted Stuart Morley by threatening him with violence, seizing him, repeatedly punching his head and repeatedly attempted to kick him.

Prosecutors say she then jumped on his back, repeatedly pulled him, repeatedly scratched and gouged his head and eyes then seized and grabbed his testicles.

Shields is then alleged to have attempted to pull him to the ground and placed him in a headlock.

Shields denies charges of threatening and abusive behaviour and assault to injury on summary complaint.

Sheriff Richard McFarlane set a trial date in August and ordered Shields to attend a pre-trial hearing in July.