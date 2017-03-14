A woman threatened her neighbour in a “falling out” over money.

Michelle Walsh, 37, of Lilybank Terrace, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Walsh admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly striking a door, shouting and swearing at a property in Lilybank Terrace on September 23.

The court heard there was a “falling out” between the two over money.

Police attended at her door about this and when they left she repeatedly banged on her neighbour’s door demanding he “open the door now”.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said: “The complainer seems to have forgiven her.”

Sentence was deferred until April 10.