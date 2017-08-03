A thief was caught red-handed stealing from the bedside of her sleeping 76-year-old victim after sneaking into his home.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Stacey Rice, 36, snuck into four homes — two of which belonged to elderly residents — and stole various items from them all.

She targeted her elderly victims and broke into a 56-year-old’s home on April 23 before breaking into a home belonging to two younger victims on April 28.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told the court Rice snuck into the home of a 76-year-old man and 77-year-old woman on Church Street.

The fiscal said: “The couple were sleeping and were awoken by a noise. The male complainer sat up and turned his bedside light on and saw the accused crouched down next to his bed. He asked her what she was doing and she left.”

He then checked his home and various items were missing including a tablet, broadband receiver, purse, bank card, bus pass, money and jewellery, adding up to a total of £750.

Rice also targeted an 81-year-old man as he slept within his residential home on Main Street.

When he awoke at 8.30am on April 23 a quantity of medication, coffee and alcohol were missing.

The stolen items were later found at Rice’s flat in Stirling Street, along with further items she had taken from her other victims. That same morning Rice was again caught stealing items from a flat on Arklay Street belonging to a 56-year-old man.

The fiscal said: “When the complainer awoke he went into his living room and saw the accused standing there holding a bag with items inside it. He told her to leave, which she did, taking the bag with her. He checked his flat and noted various items were missing.”

Rice had stolen a quantity of cheese, candles, jeans, a watch, cash, a jacket, tobacco and a gift card.

The next week Rice snuck into the home of a young couple aged 24 and 26 on North Ellen Street.

She was again found within the property holding various gift bags containing jewellery and a further quantity of jewellery and make-up. The couple managed to stop Rice leaving their home and contacted police.

Rice admitted four charges of theft from four Dundee homes, on April 23 and 28.

Sentence was deferred until September 5 for reports and Rice was remanded meantime.