Alison Devlin, 34, of Burnside Court, had her sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

She admitted stealing adult toys from the Ann Summers shop in Reform Street on November 8 last year.

The court heard Devlin stole two toys from the shop worth £10 each while under the influence of drugs.

Devlin also admitted a second charge. On March 31, she was found in the home of a 76-year-old man at Rosebank Place where it could be reasonably inferred she intended to commit theft.

Devlin had been banned from entering the sheltered housing complex where the man lives. She managed to gain access to his room and was later traced and arrested.

Sentence was deferred until May 2 to carry out a restriction of liberty order assessment.