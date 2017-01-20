Leanne Gunning, 33, of Dallfield Court, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Gunning admitted stealing a credit card in the name of her former partner William McCleary and a sum of money to the value of £40 from a property in Burnside Walk on November 28 2015.

She also admitted using the stolen credit card at The Fragrance Shop, Overgate Shopping Centre, on the same day to purchase £42.10 worth of goods.

She admitted then going to Threads, Commercial Street, where she again used the card, pretended it was hers and purchased £17.50 worth of goods by fraud, also on the same date.

And she admitted thereafter using the card again at Select, High Street, to buy £32.03 worth of goods.

Sentence deferred until February 8.