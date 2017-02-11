Leanne Gunning, 33, of Sandeman Place, had sentence deferred until March 7 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Gunning admitted driving a car without insurance and without a licence at New Inn Entry on September 27.

She further admitted driving without due care and attention by reversing across the carriageway and colliding with a parked van, which was unattended, causing damage to it.

She also admitted stealing a set of keys from a flat in Park Avenue on October 3.

Gunning further admitted stealing a credit card from her former partner William McCleary and £40 cash at Burnside Walk on November 28 2015.

She admitted then using the credit card at The Fragrance Shop, Threads and Select, all Dundee, to purchase goods worth a total of £91.63.