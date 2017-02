A woman stole meat from a Dundee supermarket.

Dawn Barclay, 32, of Elders Court, was placed on a drug treatment programme at the sheriff court after admitting shoplifting.

Barclay admitted stealing cold meats from Marks & Spencer, Gallagher Retail Park, on September 16 last year.

The court made the treatment order as a direct alternative to custody.

The programme will run for two years.