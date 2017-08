Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A Dundee woman who went on shoplifting sprees to Perth had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Dana Johnson, 31, of Mary Slessor Square, Dundee, admitted that on separate occasions in March, May and June this year, she stole sunglasses, beachwear, perfume and clothing from New Look and Primark, High Street, and from H&M and The Perfume Shop, St John’s Centre.

She also admitted stealing rosary beads at St Columba Gardens, Dundee, on March 8.

Sentence was deferred until September 21.