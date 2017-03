A woman had heroin in her possession at a property in Dundee.

Susan Hood, 29, of Ballindean Place, was ordered to carry out unpaid work. The sentence was imposed at the sheriff court after she admitted the charge.

Hood admitted having heroin, a Class A drug, in her possession at a property in Ballindean Road on June 30 last year.

She was ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work within a six-month period.