A woman who resisted police officers was ordered at Dundee Sheriff Court to complete 80 hours of unpaid work within the community.

Claire Fraser, 28, of Balmoral Terrace, admitted resisting PC Jamie Webster and PC Nicola Fotheringham by taking hold of a man they had lawfully detained and attempting to pull him away from the officers at Seagate on February 19.

Fraser was given three months to complete the community payback order.