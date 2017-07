A woman who caused extensive damage to a van has been admonished.

Emma Tennant, of Kilbride Place, previously admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court to wilfully and recklessly destroying property belonging to another in the same street on September 3.

The 26-year-old struck the windscreen of a white van causing extensive damage to it.

Sentence was previously deferred on Tennant for her to be of good behaviour.

She was admonished of the charge by Sheriff Lorna Drummond.