A woman who admitted assaulting three police officers was ordered by Dundee Sheriff Court to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Terri Ross, 24, of North Lindsay Street, admitted assaulting PC Celia Mearns by kicking her on the arm and assaulting PC Graham Elrick by kicking him on the leg, both on November 5 last year at her home address.

She also admitted assaulting PC Francesca Battard by kicking her on the leg at police headquarters on the same date.