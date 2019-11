A 20-year-old woman has denied injuring her sister by assaulting her.

Chloe Davidson is accused of carrying out the attack on Dens Road on June 22.

Prosecutors allege that Davidson, of Brougham Gardens, repeatedly punched her sister on the head to her injury.

Davidson pleaded not guilty to the charge before Sheriff Lorna Drummond.

A trial and intermediate diet will take place in January.