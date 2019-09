A woman has appeared in court charged with stabbing her partner.

Jodie Robbie, of Baldovan Terrace, allegedly attacked the man on the same street on May 20.

The 19-year-old is charged with stabbing him on the body with a knife to his severe injury and to the danger of his life.

Robbie appeared on petition and made no plea or declaration to the single charge she faced.

Her case was continued for further examination and she was granted bail.