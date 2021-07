Dundee winger Paul McMullan is challenging himself to continue his rich vein of scoring form into the new Premiership campaign.

McMullan’s scored twice in pre-season, against Forfar and West Ham, and bagged a brace in the Dee’s 4-0 hammering of Brora Rangers on Tuesday night.

He’s already the Dark Blues’ assist king and the 25-year-old wide man is now eager to prove he can find the back of the net with regularity, as well as his team-mates.