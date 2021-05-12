Dundee winger Paul McMullan determined to put play-off heartache right by realising remarkable city double

“It’s no use having the squad to compete in the Premiership if you’re not there. So we need to get the job done.”

Winger Paul McMullan had just one target in mind when he crossed Sandeman Street to sign for Dundee – get the Dark Blues back to the Premiership.

He already achieved that with Dundee United last season, now he’s determined to achieve an unlikely Dundee double by helping get both city clubs promoted in the space of 12 months.

The diminutive attacker has been a revelation since swapping Tannadice for Dens Park in January, racking up assist after assist.

Now he has his sights set firmly on getting past Raith Rovers in this week’s two-legged play-off semi-final.

The winner sets up a final with a top-flight outfit with a place at the top table at stake.

“It’s really important to get Dundee back into the Premiership,” said McMullan.

“This is a big club, they’ve built a squad to go and compete in the top division.

“It’s no use having the squad to compete in the Premiership if you’re not there.

“So we need to get the job done.

“We have a chance to get up into the Premiership.

“I’ve had it twice, never quite managed to get over the line on either occasion, but it’s been close.

“Hopefully this time I can get all the way.”

‘I want to put play-off disappointment right’

McMullan’s Dark Blues debut came at Stark’s Park, where he set up Osman Sow for the opening goal.

That day didn’t end so well with a 3-1 defeat.

Times have changed at Dens Park, though, and McMullan expects a far different Dundee performance on Wednesday night.

The Dens men go into the contest on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run in the league.

That run also included a 2-1 victory over Raith – a match the winger says gives his side confidence going into this week’s double-header.

“We played well when they came here and we hope to carry that on into the two ties coming up,” he added.

“We need to take that into this game.

“We’re on a good run, unbeaten in our last eight games, and that’s good timing towards the end of the season, with the play-offs coming. We just need to carry it through.

“I think the most recent time I went into the play-offs, we were in pretty decent form.

“It’s just about the guys’ confidence. You feel good, you know each other, what you like to do – it always helps.

“But, having missed out the last couple of times, absolutely I want to put that right.

“It’s been my goal since I got here, to get Dundee into the Premiership. I’ve given myself a chance.”

Scoring touch

McMullan managed double figures in assists for United last term and has got to 10 once more in just half a season at Dundee.

The former Celtic and Dunfermline man, however, insists he is not keeping track of his stats.

One he would very much like to change this week is the goals column, however.

Having come within inches of opening his Dark Blues account on multiple occasions, the play-offs would be an ideal time to do just that.

“I’ve hit the woodwork a couple of times, so I’m getting closer,” he added.

“Hopefully in these next few games I can get on the scoresheet.

“I’ve seen a couple of the (assist) stats. I’ve not been actually noting them down when I get them.

“But as long as I’m contributing to the team winning and scoring, that’s what matters.

“I didn’t set a target when I came in. The goal was to get to the Premiership.

“We’ve given ourselves a chance with how we’ve played.

“Now we have to follow through with it.”