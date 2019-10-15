Dundee winger Josh McPake keen to prove himself at Dens during loan spell

Winger Josh McPake is determined to make his name at Dundee during his season-long loan spell at Dens Park.

The Rangers youngster joined up with namesake James McPake’s side this summer to gain some much-needed first-team experience.

The 18-year-old has impressed in spells for the Dark Blues this season with his quick feet and direct running.

He’s been in and out of the team lately but he’s eager to get more of a taste of first-team football.

He said: “I’m really enjoying it at Dundee and playing in the Championship. It’s real men’s football – totally different from academy football.

“So it’s good to get that experience of training and playing at first-team level. It’s a different world to what I’ve been used to.

“I’ve got a new contract at Rangers but I want to keep my focus on Dundee for the next few months and try to prove myself there first.”

McPake is currently with the Scotland U/19 squad for a vital qualifier against Germany at Firhill tonight.

Billy Stark’s side are aiming to put the disappointment of a 2-2 home draw against Belarus last week behind them by going top of Group Three.

McPake said: “We’ve still got a good chance of getting through the group but we’re annoyed we didn’t win the other night.

“It’s frustrating as we got ourselves in to such a good position but let it slip. We were coasting at 2-0 but just didn’t take our chances.

“We hit the post and the bar late on and should have won. The way we started I felt we could have gone on to score four or five but we let them back into it.

“But I don’t know how I got booked for that challenge on me late in the game. I was tripped in a goalscoring position so there was no reason for me to go down.

“So if we had got a second penalty it could have made a big difference.

“But there are still two games to go.

“First up is Andorra and we have to make up for the other night by making sure we keep our performance levels up throughout the 90 minutes and get the win.”