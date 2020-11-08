Dundee winger Declan McDaid: Referee tried to ‘even it up’ by denying Dee 90th-minute penalty

Declan McDaid can’t believe Dundee were denied a second penalty in the 90th minute at Alloa saying the referee tried “to even it up”.

The winger hit the deck under Lee Connolly’s challenge with the scores level at 3-3 heading towards stoppage time.

That came five minutes after Alan Muir penalised Wasps defender Scott Taggart for a disputed handball when blocking Charlie Adam’s shot.

Adam stepped up to rocket home the spot-kick and earn his side a point.

Winger McDaid, though, is adamant they should have had another chance from 12 yards, even though their performance “didn’t deserve it”.

And he’s dismayed to have been given a yellow card for simulation instead.

He said: “I’m annoyed that we didn’t get a penalty at the end.

“It was a clear foul on me and we’d go up the road winning 4-3. We wouldn’t have deserved that, though.

“I just don’t get the decision.

“The referee had obviously given one before which was maybe harsh for Alloa and he maybe thought he’d try to even it up but that’s not the way it should be.

“I think everybody could see he took me out. It was a penalty and I don’t know how he’s booked me for diving.”

McDaid fired in his first goal of the season seconds after half-time as it looked like Dundee had woken from their first-half stupor during the break.

Within four minutes they were behind again, however, with Alan Trouten adding his second of the night on 63 minutes to put Alloa 3-1 up.

The Dark Blues did fight back to draw but McDaid knows they have to be better, starting on Tuesday at home to Cove Rangers in the Betfred Cup.

“We make life hard for ourselves in the goals we concede but we need to start the game better,” he said.

“The goals we conceded were rubbish after scoring but that’s the tempo we need to be playing at for the full 90 minutes.

“We scored three on Friday but the ones we’re conceding are killing us. We need to be better defensively and not play for just 45 minutes but start well and play well for 90 minutes.

“Against Raith for 45 minutes we did well but were poor in the second half and weren’t great first half at Alloa but second half were better.”

McDaid added: “We need to pick ourselves up.

“We need to start a run, starting Tuesday night against Cove and then a big one against Hibs on Sunday.

“We are looking forward to Cove now so we can, hopefully, get a win and build from that.”