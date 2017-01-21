Dundee head into today’s Scottish Cup clash with St Mirren in upbeat mood.

But boss Paul Hartley has told his players they’ll have to produce a good performance to make sure things are still that way come the final whistle.

The Dark Blues emerge from their winter break with no fitness concerns.

Skipper Darren O’Dea will miss out today and at Aberdeen on Friday next week because of cup and league suspensions.

And James McPake and Nicky Low are not yet ready for competitive action.

They did get game time in a closed-door game last night and everyone else is fit and available to face the Buddies at Dens Park.

“The break has been good for us, it’s let a few injuries clear,” said Paul.

“And since they came back into training, the boys have worked hard and looked sharp.”

And although today’s opponents are rooted to the bottom of the Championship, sharp is what Paul feels his team will need to be to secure a place in the draw for the fifth round.

“I think St Mirren have good experience in their squad and a good young manager in Jack Ross.

“They have been going through a difficult spell but they will see this as a game where the can come and relax a bit and just play.

“All the pressure is on us to try to progress and we will respect them.

“Whatever their league position, we know they are a good team.”

Paul is still scouring the transfer market in the hope of making signings before the January transfer window closes.

“We’re in for five or six players and, if we get one or two, we’ll be happy.

“If we don’t get any it will not be for lack of trying.”