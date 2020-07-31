Dundee will put season ticket holders at front of queue when supporters get back into games

Dundee are determined to put season ticket holders at the front of the queue when fans are allowed back into Dens Park.

The Dark Blues’ first home game of the new Championship season is against Greenock Morton on October 24.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has proposed September 14 as the hoped-for return date for spectators to grounds as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The Dens club confirmed: “The Scottish Government published guidance yesterday which indicates that sports stadia can re-open from September 14, with a limited number of fans allowed in, and following public health measures.

“We wish to reiterate our commitment to season ticket holders that…any fixture to be played with entry restrictions in place will see priority for attendance granted by chronological order of purchase.

“Season tickets are on sale now and the value of owning one could be vastly increased due to entry restrictions.”