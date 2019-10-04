Dundee will not be taking Abroath lightly says Dark Blues defender Jordon Forster

Dundee’s Jordon Forster says there will be no underestimating Arbroath as they bid to get their league form back on track.

The Dark Blues welcome Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties to Dens Park tomorrow with only one point separating the two sides.

It’s the first league meeting between the two since 1979 with the Angus club playing most of the time since in the lower divisions.

Forster and his team-mates, though, won’t be treating Arbroath with anything but full respect.

He told the Tele: “Every team carries a threat in this league.

“People might overlook a lot of teams but every team has good players, good structure and work ethic – put all that together and you have a good team.

“Arbroath are no different, they have some quality players, they are organised and work hard for each other and it’s showed in the results they have picked up so far.

“We are under no illusions how hard the game is going to be. They are a good side.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“You will get that anywhere you go with some fans maybe seeing Arbroath as ‘little Arbroath’.

“We know they are not and it’s up to the people inside this club, inside the changing-room to take Arbroath for what they really are – a good team.

“Show them the respect they deserve but then go on and put on a good show and take the three points because, at the end of the day, we are Dundee and we are expected to win the game.

“That’s the pressure that comes with playing for a big club.

“It’s up to us to deal with that and take care of business tomorrow.”

There’s only one point between Dundee, the team coming down from the Premiership after relegation, and Arbroath, the team promoted after winning League One.

That’s something Forster and his team-mates are desperate to change come the final whistle tomorrow.

And the centre-back says there’s no hiding from an underwhelming start to the campaign at Dens.

He added: “Everyone in the changing-room is aware that results haven’t gone our way and things aren’t quite clicking.

“We have been aware of that but things have been positive this week, we are looking forward to the Arbroath game.

“People might want to hide away from things – we don’t. Things will turn – the work we put in will make that happen.

“We work hard every week, training is always upbeat and we do the right things, so we’re very confident things will turn and we’ll turn the one-point games into three.

“It will be up to us to implement what we want to do, what we’ve been working on through the week and make it happen in the game.”

Forster’s central defensive partner for the past few weeks, Jordan McGhee, has been getting on the scoresheet lately with goals against Alloa and Queens.

Forster, though, expects a bit of recognition for his part in that from McGhee.

© SNS

“I’ve been speaking to Jord,” he added.

“I think because I’m a little bit bigger than him, when we go up for set-pieces, I seem to get wrestled to the floor most weeks and then he pops up free as a bird in the box.

“I take all his flak and he looks pretty at the end of the day!

“He’s popped up with two important goals and we have struck up a good partnership.

“We need to look to everyone in the team to score goals – they should be coming from all over the pitch, that’s how we will win games.

“It’s been good for him to score a couple of goals. Hopefully, he keeps that up tomorrow – and I might get one myself!”