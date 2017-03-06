He’s one half of the comedy duo that has kept Scotland laughing through some of the nation’s best-loved TV shows.

Now, Iain Connell is preparing to bring his latest creation to Dundee in what will be his stage debut in the city.

Iain and fellow funnyman Robert Florence, who wrote and starred in hit programme Burnistoun, are coming to the Gardyne Theatre next month with Uncles.

The Glaswegians, who have written for shows such as Chewin’ The Fat, are taking a break from the often-bizarre goings-on in the fake Scots town of Burnistoun for the more laid-back production on April 6.

Iain and Robert rose to prominence behind the scenes on Chewin’ The Fat before penning sitcoms Legit and Empty for the BBC.

Neither lasted beyond one series but it was Burnistoun that became an immediate hit after its debut in 2010.

The pair have now opted for a change of scenery as they gear up for a stint on the stage.

Iain, 39, told the Tele: “Basically, we’re a couple of guys sitting in the corner of a pub putting the world to rights.

“We’re like a couple of guys in the kitchen at a party spewing their opinions. The main difference is that we’re the same characters throughout, not like in Burnistoun.

“The themes are pretty far ranging — it’s more like stand-up in the sense that most of the humour’s pretty observational rather than the nonsense in Burnistoun.

“The characters are more real and more grounded.”

He added: “Hopefully, we can do more shows like that. We’ve only been doing the Burnistoun specials now and we haven’t really thought about what we’re going to do next.

“The good thing with the live stage show is that TV can be quite a long process and we get the opportunity to do new things here.

“It’s the first time we’ve done anything live in Dundee, so this will be a whole new experience for us.”

Uncles debuted to much acclaim at the 2016 Glasgow International Comedy Festival, along with a limited run of shows in London.

Iain and Robert are no strangers to the stage, having performed a string of sell-out shows for Burnistoun Live in Glasgow and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year.

And Iain revealed a Dundee-related gag went down a storm with one audience member at their preview south of the border.

He said: “There was a mention of Rab Douglas, who is obviously a bit of a hero in Dundee, at the London show.

“Everybody else was fairly quiet but one guy was just roaring out laughing, ‘Rab Douglas!’ It was brilliant.

“We always get asked to come and perform in Dundee and there seems to be some belief that the football team in Burnistoun has a link to Dundee United because they play in orange and black.

“We don’t design the clothing — but someone in the production team might well be a United fan.

“The audiences in London enjoyed the show and managed to follow it, so I’m sure the Dundee crowd will, too.”