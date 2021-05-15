Dundee will give everything to return to the Premiership – and we’re good enough to get there says boss James McPake

Dundee will “give everything” to get back to the Premiership insists boss James McPake after his side booked their place in the play-off final.

And he says they are good enough to get there despite losing their semi-final second leg at home to Raith Rovers.

Lewis Vaughan’s first-half strike was the only goal of the game in a nervy night at Dens Park.

However, with a 3-0 lead after an impressive night at Stark’s Park in the first leg, it was all about result over performance for McPake.

“It was a bit of a strange game and a tough game,” the Dens boss said.

“They came and gave us a bit of a fright but if someone said you’ll lose one and win one and get through to the final I’d have taken it.

“It means a lot because we are so desperate to get back to the Premiership.

“We’ll give it everything for this club because we believe we’re good enough to get there.

“It wasn’t our best performance but it didn’t need to be.

“We just needed to find a way to get through the tie. The tie was effectively won on Wednesday. We just had to do our job properly.

“We wanted to go 10 unbeaten but it’s irrelevant because we’re in the final and we’ll now be watching who we could potentially play on Thursday.

“Over the two legs we were the better team and this part of the job is done.”

Charlie Adam substitution

The Dark Blues will find out their final opponents tomorrow as Kilmarnock look to overhaul Ross County in the Premiership table.

McPake revealed he’ll be at Motherwell to watch Killie in action while assistant Dave Mackay is heading to see the Staggies at Ross County.

Whichever side it is, Dundee will have skipper Charlie Adam leading them out at Dens Park on Thursday.

Already on a yellow card, the 35-year-old was warned by referee Don Robertson after a further couple of fouls.

That prompted McPake to substitute Adam with 15 minutes remaining to ensure there was no red card for his main man and suspension to follow.

“It was annoying me,” the Dundee boss said.

“Someone was shouting ‘because it’s Charlie Adam he’s not getting booked again’.

“Don is a good referee and refereed the game pretty well.

“Charlie tired a bit in the end and he’s such an important player. He was on a booking with 20 to go.

“He’s fresh and ready to go for Thursday.”