‘Dundee will get through this – we just need to stick together’: Mental health charity boss urges locals to rally round

A mental health charity boss said she believes community spirit in the city will see everyone through the coronavirus crisis.

Ashley Bonini, who set up Let’s Talk Tayside two years ago, also advised friends and families to pull together to get through the next few weeks and possibly months.

Ashley said: “There is little doubt this is a very difficult and trying time for all of us.

“I have had literally hundreds of private messages from people whose mental health concerns are rocketing because of what is happening.

“Add that to the people who are posting their fears and concerns on the group’s social media page and there is no doubt that very many people are very afraid for the foreseeable future.”

Ashley added: “For anyone with mental health issues, anxiety, depression or already suffering from isolation and loneliness this is definitely going to be a dreadful time.

“But I have great faith in Dundee as a community to rally round and pull each other through this.”`

Many elderly people – as well as worried relatives – have contacted Ashley after the UK government advised over 70s, who are particularly at risk from coronavirus, to avoid unnecessary social contact.

Ashley said: “Many older people feel very lonely and isolated at the best of times so this is only going to make things much more difficult for them.

“We have to think of ways of keeping in touch with our elderly friends and family, even if it is just through phone calls and things like FaceTime and Skype.

“I have also been thinking about setting up a Let’s Talk Tayside WhatsApp group to help people stay in touch and join in conversations.

“We could also develop some kind of buddy system to make sure relevant information is shared about what is happening and about groups are set up in the current crisis”

Ashley said the issue was not confined to older people – younger people were suffering too.

She said: “I was contacted by a young woman who has been watching the news. She has struggled with mental health all her life but has been free of medication for the past five years.

“However, she has other family members with severe mental disabilities.

“She admitted that she is currently struggling to cope with what is currently happening and is feeling very alone and isolated.

“This is happening all across Dundee. That is why we must be looking out for each other.”

Ashley said that she had lots of advice to give to people who were forced to stay at home.

She said: “I’ve been doing things like cleaning cupboards, and cooking with the children.

“People can get out into their own gardens, they can watch a good film, read a book, get a colouring-in book, do some sewing or knitting, listen to music.”

She added: “I hope anyone whose mental wellness may have been affected by this has found ways to distract these thoughts of worry. This is where this group is amazing.”

Brook Marshall, founder of Feeling Strong, added: “Isolation and loneliness can be very damaging for people’s mental health, especially if they already face underlying mental health challenges.

“It can often lead to a worsening of symptoms and a sense of hopelessness for some.

“Keeping the mind active is very important, whether that’s taking up a new hobby or even reading a book. It’s important to make sure that you’re adding variety to distract yourself.”