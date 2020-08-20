Dundee widower still looking for answers after wife died from Covid-19

A devastated Dundee widower says he is still waiting for answers over how his wife’s death from Covid-19 and funeral service were handled.

David Nicol, 48, lost his wife Patricia back in May after she contracted the virus at Ninewells Hospital while undergoing cancer treatment.

Since her death, he has complained to NHS Tayside and asked them for answers on how she contracted the deadly virus, and has also raised concerns with Dundee City Council over issues at Patricia’s funeral service.

David said: “The complaints department at Ninewells have still to answer why my wife contracted Covid-19 in Ninewells, after being told numerous times she was safer being in hospital than at home due to the pandemic.

“The cancer treatment was reducing the tumour and she was improving until Covid-19 got into her system,” he added.

Meanwhile, David also complained to the council after he claimed cemetery staff were “disrespectful and insensitive” during his wife’s burial service.

He said: “One parks employee was heard saying ‘grab the other end of this coffin, it’s heavy’, and not one of them had any PPE on whatsoever.

“Once the coffin was lowered before the civil celebrant began the service, the parks employees went and stood over in the corner beside the JCB not social distancing and in full view of all the mourners attending the funeral.

“Once the service was over and everyone had paid their respects, myself and my daughter were standing at the bottom of the grave and a parks employee came over and said ‘would you mind moving on, we need to get the grave infilled’.

“It is total disrespect and insensitive behaviour, the guidelines state this should never happen.

“Before we got in the car to leave the JCB was in position to begin the infill.”

Mr Nicol had complained to the council’s parks department but was told the worker claimed he had asked permission before continuing with the landscaping.

Their response has made David even more furious at the authority.

He continued: “Not only did they disrespect and be insensitive to us at a difficult moment, they are now insulting us by calling us liars.

“I find the way all parties concerned have treated myself, family and friends throughout a traumatic time of losing a loved one to be totally unforgivable, by not providing acceptable answers.

“I will not stop until satisfactory answers are provided.”

© DC Thomson

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “This issue has been fully investigated and there has been subsequent dialogue with Mr Nicol to appraise him further.

“Dundee City Council reiterates its sincere condolences to Mr Nicol and his family at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile a spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to comment on matters relating to individual patients.

“However, our complaints and feedback team has received a complaint, which will be responded directly to Mr Nicol.”