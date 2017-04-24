A Dundee wheelchair user has said his life is being put at risk when he crosses a road near his home.

Arthur Lynch, 70, is calling for Dundee City Council to increase the number of dropped kerbs, saying that several pavements haven’t been designed with wheelchair users in mind.

Dropped kerbs allow vehicles to cross the pavement from the road to a driveway.

The retired dispatch worker said a lack of “common sense” meant his journey to access his GP surgery has resulted in him dodging traffic, causing damage to his wheelchair.

Arthur showed the Tele first-hand the “dangerous” route he has to take in order to cross the road near Rankine Street, which is just off Lochee Road.

He said: “There are issues on both sides of the street on Lochee Road. If you are accessing the pavement near the junction with Cleghorn Street, the area is covered in potholes.

“Not only is it uncomfortable, it causes damage to my wheelchair.”

Arthur said he had to rely on the “grace” of the drivers to ensure he can cross the road at the bottom of Rankine Street to continue down Lochee Road.

He said: “The problem is that I’m essentially turning an A to B journey into an A to D trip.

“The dropped kerbs at Cleghorn Street aren’t low enough to mount the kerb to access the traffic light further down Lochee Road comfortably.

“On the opposite side of the road, at the bottom of Rankine Street, I have to manoeuvre my wheelchair on to the road beside the traffic island.

“The island itself has too high a kerb, so I can’t wait on the island and have to sit on the road before a gap appears.”

Arthur, who has used a wheelchair since 2008, said he has to wait until a vehicle gives him the green light before joining the line of traffic, adding: “It really does depend on the grace of the driver. I have to move down with the rest of the traffic before I can access the lower point of the kerb.”

Arthur said he wasn’t aware of complaints from other wheelchair users but feels it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured.

He said: “The first solution would be to put a gap in the traffic island for people to wait safely for a suitable gap.

“Secondly, they need to address the dropped kerbs. There aren’t enough accessible pavements in this area.

“This particular example at the bottom of Rankine Street shows a real lack of common sense. The traffic island blocks the path to access it.

“Most of the time, I have to commend the drivers.

“They are usually excellent in giving me the grace to get down and mount the pavement.

“My fear is that someone will end up getting hurt if the issue is not rectified — including myself.

“I’d urge the powers that be to take some time to examine this and give it consideration.”

A Dundee City Council Spokeswoman said: “We will be taking a look at this location.”