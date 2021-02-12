Dundee wheelchair rugby player David ploughing on through Storm Darcy towards World Cup goal

A Tayside wheelchair rugby player is refusing to allow Storm Darcy to get in the way of his determination to line up in the next World Cup.

David Birtles has embarked on a 255-mile virtual fundraiser to help pave the way for what he hopes will be a second World Cup finals appearance in Scotland’s Wheelchair Rugby League side.

And this week’s blizzards have failed to put the skids on the police support worker taking his training outdoors.

#challenge255 Not even the snow can stop our Wheelchair team from getting their miles in for #challenge255 to Sheffield for the Rugby League World CupKudos to Dundee Dragons Wheelchair Sports Club player David Birtles for pushing through the snowstorm this morning #braveheartsClick here to donate to #challenge255, and support our Wheelchair team's journey to the Rugby League World Cup: https://bit.ly/2MJkTBS Posted by Scotland Rugby League on Monday, February 8, 2021

A member of the Dundee Dragons Wheelchair Sports club, the 60-year-old has competed in a variety of wheelchair sports including tennis, badminton, golf and basketball.

However, it is rugby which is a real passion for David, who is affected the progressive muscle-wasting disease Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy.

“I’ve represented Scotland in wheelchair rugby league, playing in the Celtic Cup, Tri-nations tournaments and the World Cup finals in France in 2017,” he said.

Wheelchair tournament will be part of main event

“The squad is currently training and preparing for the next World Cup which is due to be held in England this year and my goal is to be there, playing with them.”

The tournament is scheduled for November when, for the first time, the wheelchair competition will be part of the Rugby League World Cup main event.

David added: “As an organisation SWRL doesn’t get funding for expenses like kit, travelling, training, etc.

“It’s up to each individual player, administrators or coaches to raise the £5,000 needed for Scotland to take part. “

In a novel fundraiser, the team has set a 255-mile challenge – the distance between Edinburgh and Sheffield, where they will be based during the competition.

A crowdfunder has been set up to help the squad reach its target.

Indoor training set-up

David is already clocking up the miles with an indoor set-up – but admitted the wintry blast has made getting out of the roads a bit of an challenge.

He added: “I’ve set up my sports wheelchair in my garage at home, with my chair on modified motorbike rollers.

“I am, however, trying to get outdoors too in my day chair, which has chunky tyres and a freewheel attachment that gives it additional stability over tougher terrain.

“A clip of me ploughing my way through the snow racked up 1,000 views in less than 24 hours.

“It can be a bit tricky if you get stuck.

“As a nation we have all celebrated in the success of the able-bodied team’s Six Nations triumph over England at the weekend.

“It would be great to if people could support the national wheelchair rugby league team to get us to our World Cup.”