Plans for 21 new affordable homes on a former Dundee school site will help reduce waiting lists for special needs housing in the city, say developers.

Planning bosses at Dundee City Council have approved plans to build a mix of houses and flats at the former St Vincent’s Primary School site on Pitkerro Road.

The Angus Housing Association plans includes a number of three and four bedroom homes and six units adapted for wheelchair users and those with additional needs.

The plans were initially approved back in July 2020 but changes were made to some of the designs meaning it had to be re-approved.

St Vincent’s Primary School was demolished in February 2019 after pupils moved to the new £17 million North East Campus in Whitfield in summer 2018.

Between the school closing and the building being demolished, the site became a target for vandals and fireraisers.

However the new development will see the site transformed, with 75% of the properties having three or more bedrooms.

It is hoped this new development will go some way to reducing the current waiting lists for affordable housing in the Mid Craigie area.

In the original planning application, which was submitted by KDM Architects on behalf of Angus Housing Association, it noted 58 families were waiting for a two-bedroom property, and 44 families waiting on a three-bedroom home.

Ron McArthur, asset manager at Angus Housing Association, said: “I am very pleased.

“There will be a mix of properties including a project for Dundee Health and Social Care Housing for wheelchair units.

“There is a huge demand for wheelchair housing and special needs housing so we are pleased to be able to deliver this project.

“I hope this will go some way to alleviating some of the problems and waiting for specialised housing.

“We are now in the middle of the procurement process to get a contractor on board but hopefully that will be resolved in the next four to six weeks and we can be on site around May time.

“We will also make an application for funding to the Scottish Government before the end of March so we can sail ahead with this project.”

The plans also include installing photovoltaic panels on each roof, building a new children’s play park, creating a new road and footpath to connect the development to Doon Terrace to the east, and creating a footpath to Pitkerro Road to the south.

Developers will also look to try and reduce residents’ use of cars by making sure public transport links are within 400 metres of the new homes.