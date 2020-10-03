Dundee West’s five-day camp hopes to feed kids properly during school holidays

A community football club is launching a holiday camp to ensure local kids are fed properly and kept active during the school holidays.

Dundee West’s GoFitba camp, at Kirkton Community Centre, will give 30 local youngsters the opportunity to enjoy some physical activity while also ensuring that they get a healthy lunch.

The new programme, which runs from Monday October 5 to Friday October 9, is aimed at children between the age of 10 and 14 who would normally get a free meal at school.

Tam McCabe, club development officer, said: “We are targeting young children, between the age of 10 and 14, that would normally get a free school meal at school, but because they’ll be off for the holidays, the challenge is, where do they get to eat food during the time off school?

© DC Thomson

“We got some funding to work with Kirkton Kids, to invite 30 kids from the local area to come along to our programme at the Kirkton Community Centre where we’ll be delivering a couple of hours of physical activities, which will vary from football to multi sports, just to get them feeling a bit healthier.

“From there we will provide them with a healthy lunch to go home with.

“It’s great to obviously try and target kids to get them active, but also to ensure they’re getting something to eat.

“A lot of the journey in this camp will be trying to educate the kids on why it’s important to try and eat healthier. If this programme wasn’t running, these kids may not be getting the right foods in their body.”

Tam said that it is the first time they’ve run this kind of programme – aimed at a specific group of kids from the local area who might otherwise go without.

© Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

“It’s a targeted audience that we’re trying to invite because we know they have struggles in terms of getting food during the holidays,” he said.

Asda Dundee Kirkton have offered to supply the club with bottles of water, fruit and vegetables to help their efforts.

Meanwhile, Dundee West have a number of other plans in the pipeline, including a walking football group for women and those aged over 50.

Speaking of the challenges coronavirus brings, and the need to innovate over the coming months, Tam said: “Football has been luckier in the fact that the game is based outdoors, especially in the summer months.

“We are going to find challenges obviously very soon, for the younger ones, because indoor lets are looking like they’re going to be struggling to open before Christmas.

“It’s likely to be that we’re going to have to run, like we did during lockdown, our online Zoom sessions where we have a programme set for the kids.

“It’s probably been one where we’ve been lucky up to now but the challenges are only just round the corner.”

Asda Kirkton general store manager, Douglas McKeown, said: “It’s great to be able to support Dundee West FC with both water bottles and healthy lunches for the kids participating in the GoFitba camp.

“As we are a community based store, we try our best to help out wherever and whenever we can within our community.”

For more information go to www.dundeewestfc.co.uk