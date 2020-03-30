Dundee West MP urges BT to take care of staff

Dundee West MP Chris Law has written to the chief executive of BT urging the company to enforce social distancing and increase cleaning at its Dundee call centre.

It comes amid concerns from staff at the call centre, which deals with broadband services, television subscriptions and vital 999 calls.

Workers claim they are being forced to work in the office during the coronavirus outbreak, despite the risk of passing the virus onto vulnerable family members.

One man says he wants to be given the option to work from home to make sure he doesn’t spread the virus onto his partner or his family, who are both classed as ‘at risk’.

He said: “My partner is in the ‘at risk’ group and started self-isolating, but when I go to work it completely undermines everything that she is doing to protect herself.

“There are hand sanitisers but there is nothing specific in place which is worrying, especially as people have been dropping like flies for the past couple of weeks.

“Everything you are touching has been touched by others – there are only three lifts so all the buttons will have been touched.

“It is hard to keep vigilant and it would be super easy to miss something.

“You hear the Scottish Government asking everyone who can work from home to do so, yet this defeats the purpose of the whole social distancing thing because you stop social distancing when you walk in the building.

“We hot desk as well so you are relying on the person before you to have cleaned everything up.

“I am totally paranoid that if I get something I bring it home or give it to my dad – how would I come to terms with something like that?”

Now Chris Law MP has written to Philip Jensen, chief executive of BT, who himself has tested positive for coronavirus.

In his letter, Mr Law said: “My constituents have informed me that social distancing measures were only introduced earlier this week, but many are still working within two metres of another member of staff.

“Hand gel has not been provided to members of staff, and staff who need a cigarette break are not prevented from congregating.

“Additionally, I have been told that it will be extremely difficult if not impossible to implement social distancing measures once members of staff currently in self-isolation return, and that the management have so far refused to facilitate work from home for staff not essential on-site, such as the sales and retention departments.

BT said it has suspended marketing and sales activities, and customer service calls are currently being diverted to sales agents.

The spokesman said: “Our colleagues who can do their role from home are doing so.

“BT is doing everything it can to protect colleagues and is following government advice.

“We’ve increased cleaning and arranged for people to work at recommended safe distances.

“We’re constantly reviewing our approach to reflect changes in government advice.”