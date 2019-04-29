Dundee West hope to use funding to shine a light on girls football ahead of World Cup

AS the nation gears up to back the Scotland women’s football team at the World Cup in less than six weeks time, Dundee West are plotting their own girls’ rise to the top.

After recently being awarded £30,000 of sportscotland Government funding over four years, West plan to increase local involvement in girls football, among other projects.

Following the success of a recent Easter football camp, club bosses have set out a host of inventive projects to help inspire the next generation of Scots stars into boss Shelley Kerr’s plans.

Club development officer Tam McCabe was delighted West have been recognised for their work in the community and hopes they can give back to local girls and others.

He said: “We received the money off the back of our SFA Club of the Year award last year and we hope to use it over three areas – girls football, adult engagement and para football.

“This is an outcome the Scottish FA wants to look at in terms of increasing participation in these three areas.

“We have a full-time coach coming in to support myself in the Dundee area and that should make a massive difference.

“For us, it’s about trying to understand what we need in the community and we are going to develop some more programmes and projects in the girls game as a priority by visiting schools and other places.

“Our teams are getting back into the swing of things now and having a second coach coming in, they will have a wide scale of programmes.

“It’s not just football, it could be a parents group or arts and crafts sessions with some football at the end.

“We will try to be inventive and do things like mother and daughter sessions and other things like that.

“There are plenty of mums out there that want to get fit but don’t feel like they can go to the gym because they are insecure in that environment.

“Things like that will support the needs of our community.

“There is a big push in the girls game right now to increase participation and we have to think of ways to get families involved in our catchment range.”

McCabe was encouraged by the numbers that turned out for their girls-only sessions on Good Friday.

And he admits the timing couldn’t be better as the country gets prepared to be gripped by World Cup fever.

And he hopes the Charlotte Street club get a bounce and extra interest off the back of any success Scotland’s ladies have when their tournament in France kicks off on June 9.

He added: “We had around 50 girls at the camp, which was brilliant.

“I hope we get some more interest during and after the World Cup and get more people working their way up the girls game.

“Hopefully, Scotland will do well and get to the knock-out stages. That would be a massive achievement and, certainly, would help what we’re trying to do.

“If they do well that will support the work we do. We saw that interest increase dramatically when Scotland made the Euros for the first time back in 2017.

“That has got to have things going in the right direction now as we try to make girls want to be a part of it and want to play.”