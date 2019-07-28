Dundee West football club win award for work with children with learning difficulties

Dundee West are celebrating winning another award.

After scooping the Best Community Football Club Award at Scottish Football Association’s National Grassroots Awards at Hampden in October last year, they have picked up a prize at local level.

West were awarded Best Para-Football Project at the SFA East Region’s Grassroots Awards for their work with young people with learning or sensory difficulties, often autism.

Dundee West’s SFA club development officer Tam McCabe has praised those involved for taking the para football side of the club to new heights.

He said: “This is for the journey that the team has been on over the last few years. It was formed through a charity but we have taken it on and organised things.

“The kids love wearing a kit and being a part of something, playing games and socialising off the pitch, too.”

Midlands stalwart Ally Martin was awarded Best Adult Volunteer.