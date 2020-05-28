Dundee wedding hotel being investigated for alleged ‘planning breaches’

The Dundee wedding venue at the centre of a row over Covid-19 compensation is being investigated by Trading Standards.

Taypark House, a hotel on Perth Road, has been criticised by couples due to get married there who claim they have been left tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Now, following hotly disputed accusations over whether the hotel has planning permission to use one of its buildings for hosting ceremonies, Trading Standards has become involved.

The Tele understands the investigation centres around an area known as The Stables.

The Tele has seen a letter from a city council enforcement officer which states: “I have now investigated and wish to confirm Taypark do not have planning permission to use The Stables for wedding functions. When the section 50 certificate was issued to allow alcohol to be sold on the premises it is only for Taypark Hotel and does not include The Stables.”

The Tele has previously revealed a number of couples have been locked in a stalemate with the venue after learning their ceremonies would not be going ahead the way they had planned due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The council’s website shows the venue submitted a change of use application in November 2016, which would have allowed it to serve food and drink in the building, but this was later withdrawn.

The following year, the hotel successfully applied to use The Stables for short-term holiday lets as a standalone business.

However, the Tele understands the area is mainly used as an occasional dining area, rather than accommodation.

© DC Thomson

A council spokesman said: “We have been contacted by individuals and are now looking into the situation.”

A spokesman for the venue said: “The allegations concerning our licensing arrangements are completely and utterly false.

“We have always operated as required by the terms of our licensing arrangements and we have confirmation from the council that this is the case.

“We have always sought to ensure we are acting in line with our planning consent.”

The spokesman continued: “However, there have been unsubstantiated allegations in relation to our planning consent which we are discussing with the planning authority in an open and constructive manner.”