Dundee Weavers bringing much needed PPE to Dundee

Fantastic efforts by the Dundee Weavers have resulted in thousands of pieces of PPE equipment being directly delivered to local front line workers

Thanks to member Bob Low’s trade contacts in China, PPE landed in Dundee on Tuesday, and in less than 24 hours, 10,000 face masks were distributed to care home workers and food bank staff.

The group has also distributed 200 face shields to local doctors’ surgeries.

Bob explained the order had been made possible thanks to a private donation – and appealed for the public’s help to do more.

He added: “There is a shortage of face masks throughout the country and to we set about finding face masks to the care sector and volunteers working in food bank distribution within Tayside and the surrounding area.

“The need for more masks is there and we now trying to raise £15,000 to fund even more face masks . We hope this can be double the amount, so 20,000 masks in total.

“It would be great to show to our care workers in Tayside that they have the support of their community.”

The Weaver Incorporation of Dundee is one of the ‘Nine Trades of Dundee’ and dedicates itself to funding various organisations in the area, including those for underprivileged children.

The group’s efforts help fund events and activities which promote weaving and skills.

The Weavers are now fundraising to donate face masks to carers, front line workers and food bank staff in the Tayside area – while raising funds for a new Mill o’Mains Pavilion in the process.

Alastair Scott, principal fundraiser, and Sandra Thomson, who has worked with care homes for several years and knows many people in that sector, are also involved.

“We are all members of the Weavers Trade in Dundee,” said Bob.

“We are all working in a voluntary capacity- no-one is taking anything out of the margins – all of it will go to Mill o’Mains and also to help buy more face masks for carers and care workers.”

People who wish to donate can visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/masksfortayside.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the Scottish Government has received over 1600 offers of help from businesses and individuals who supply PPE.

However, a number of businesses have come forward to say their offers have been ignored.

In response Scottish Trade Minister Ivan McKee said: “We welcome all offers of help and systems are in place for these to be acknowledged.

“All products selected for use by our front line health and care staff must undergo stringent product quality checks to ensure conformity with required standards.

“We will not supply PPE to our front line services where we cannot guarantee the source and quality of those materials.

“Recent deliveries of large volumes of PPE to Scotland have been as a consequence of this focused approach to ramping supply and we will continue to build local supply chains to create self-sufficiency for key items of PPE.”