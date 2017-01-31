Forecasters say Dundee and Tayside are set for warmer weather following January’s cold snap.

According to the Met Office, early trends indicate Dundee is unlikely to suffer any serious snowfall in February.

But although the temperature will rise for the next couple of weeks, wind and rain is not too far away.

Temperatures this week will range between 8-10C in Dundee.

That’s in contrast to the average of around 2C for the past week across the city.

January’s cold weather brought serious disruption to the city.

Strong winds of 70mph swept through the area and major snowfall left traffic gridlocked.

However, February is unlikely to bring similar travel chaos to Dundee and Tayside.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “The temperatures in January in Tayside were pretty much average. There was much colder weather south for the month. There has been some cold weather during January but according to the trends that will move into warmer but unsettled weather for February.

“From next week into the middle of February it’ll be a more unsettled picture.”

Large parts of England, particularly southern regions, have suffered the worst from heavy snowfall over the last two weeks.

Flights from Heathrow and Gatwick were brought to a standstill. Departures from Dundee to Gatwick during that time, however, were unaffected.

A Met Office spokeswoman continued: “There will be some clearer spells but also some rainfall.

“More northern areas will be susceptible to snowfall later in the month.

“It’s more likely that we’ll see a return to the more traditional weather in February with colder climates across northern Scotland and higher ground and milder further south.”

A yellow ‘be aware’ warning from the Met Office was issued over several days in January and drivers on the Tay Road Bridge saw disruption.

A top wind speed of 76mph was recorded at 3am on January 13 as stormy weather descended on Dundee.

On the same day, Xplore Dundee services suffered delays while all council-run pitches were closed.

One lane on the A90 near Stracathro was also closed due to a fallen tree.