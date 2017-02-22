Dundee residents are being urged to soak up the sun while they still can — because forecasters predict heavy snow is set to engulf the city.

Dundonians woke up to a 10C difference in temperature at the start of the week — with the mercury reaching a balmy 15C.

But according to the Met Office, snow is set to fall in Dundee on Thursday, with a weather warning now issued.

The unseasonably balmy weather was as a result of a tropical air front which swept in from the Atlantic.

But Met Office chiefs are urging Dundonians to brace themselves for the more typical winter weather on Thursday.

Heavy snow is expected to fall with strong winds and rainfall also predicted to hit the city and Tayside in the coming days.

Weather warnings could soon be issued with another cold snap set to arrive.

Snow has already brought traffic chaos to the city with closures in January affecting a number of major roads.

A spokeswoman from the Met Office said snow is expected to fall across Scotland.

She said: “At the moment we’re experiencing tropical Atlantic air in a more westerly direction.

“That’s quite unusual for this time of year but we’re now moving into more of a low pressure system which will bring the more typical winter weather.

“Through the week in Dundee the temperature is going to drop and that’s down by 10C on Tuesday.

“Thursday is probably going to be the day for the worst of the weather. Weather considered more normal for this time of year will continue over the weekend and into next week so it’ll be looking fairly unsettled for the time being. That means we’ve got wet and windy weather to come over the next few days.”

Temperatures are expected to drop to 4C on Friday with wet weather expected over the weekend.

A top wind speed of 76mph was recorded at 3am on the Tay Road Bridge on January 13 as stormy weather descended on Dundee and Tayside.

On the same day, Xplore Dundee services suffered delays while all council-run pitches were closed.