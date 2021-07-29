Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee Waterfront: What has been built so far and what is next?

By Jake Keith
July 29, 2021, 5:10 pm
The V&A is among several projects already completed at Dundee Waterfront.
With an urban beach becoming the latest addition to Dundee’s £1 billion Waterfront regeneration, we look back at what has been achieved to date – and what is still to come.

What has opened so far?

£15 million Malmaison hotel opens at Whitehall Crescent – 2014

Slessor Gardens officially opened by The Queen and the Duke Of Edinburgh — 2016

The Tay Hotel being transformed into the Malmaison on the left. Picture taken around 2013.

Riverside Drive walkway upgraded as part of flood protection works — early 2018

Scotland’s first-ever ‘urban aqua park’ opens at City Quay – summer 2018

Dundee train station reopens after £28m revamp – summer 2018

3D Festival heralds the opening of the £80m V&A Dundee museum – September 2018

Dundonian singer Be Charlotte performs at the 3D Festival in Slessor Gardens in September 2018

Early Grey building (site 6), now called Anges Husband House, which features office and retail/restaurant space, built opposite V&A Dundee — 2019

Dundee City Arcade underneath the Caird Hall transformed into two restaurants — 2019

Urban beach looking out over the River Tay opens next to V&A Dundee – July 2021

What more is to come?

The Dundee Waterfront masterplan.

Waterfront Place – This is the area next to the urban beach. It will include an active travel hub building for cyclists, hard and soft landscaping, land-forms, water features, and an interactive children’s playpark with a large sculpture of a whale.

Esports arenaAn exclusive agreement has been signed for a 4,000-capacity venue to be developed on sites 10 and 11, between Slessor Gardens and the Apex Hotel. The project – costing between £40m and £60m – is expected to be completed by 2024.

Dundee marina – It is hoped funding and private sector investment can be found to develop marina facilities at City Quay’s Camperdown Dock and Victoria Dock. May also see a dry dock created for the 197-year-old HMS Unicorn, currently afloat and open as an attraction at City Quay.

Studio Dundee (north east of train station at site 2) – Plans for workspaces rented on a monthly membership as well as one and two-bedroom apartments. May also include retail units and a café.

The proposed Dundee marina.

Site 12 (immediately to the west of the Tay Road Bridge) – Under offer but expected to be of mixed use nature, and may include commercial/office space.

Site 17 (east of Tay Road Bridge near to the Apex Hotel) —  Some interest shown as a mixed use residential development incorporating bar/restaurant, public and support spaces and commercial units. Nothing concrete so far.

Greenmarket site (plot to the rear of the former Groucho’s record store) – Residential and office blocks planned for completion late 2023. Expected to house 1,000 BT staff.

