Dundee Waterfront to be the official starting point of new cycling event

Dundee’s Waterfront will be the official starting point for the first stage of a brand new women’s cycling tour event.

The Women’s Tour of Scotland will be a three-day, three-stage event covering 350km (217 miles).

Supported by EventScotland, the tour is intended to be a long-term fixture on the country’s event calendar.

The stages will be Dundee-Dunfermline, Glasgow-Perth and a looped route in Edinburgh, with one happening each day between August 9-11.

Katie Archibald MBE, world champion cyclist and tour ambassador, said: “This is a great route for a race.

“The sheer calibre of teams and riders who will be racing the first Women’s Tour of Scotland is really exciting.”

The tour will have prize money matched to the equivalent men’s race for the first time.