Dundee Waterfront plans include apartments, office space and a bar overlooking the Tay

Serviced apartments, office space and a sky bar overlooking the River Tay are among the latest plans being proposed for the city’s Waterfront.

Developer Structured House Group (SHG), based in Glasgow, and Broughty Ferry-based architect Nicoll Russell Studios (NRS) showcased its vision for Site 17 during a public consultation at Discovery Point.

If the plans are approved, SHG will construct a mixed-use residential development of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, a rooftop bar and restaurant as well as public spaces and commercial units on the brownfield site between the Tay Road Bridge and the Apex Hotel.

The building, which is aimed at the rental market, will also contain office areas for residents to use as their workplace and mail room and concierge service will also be provided.

Each apartment will also have secure storage for one bicycle.

SHG is hoping to replicate the success of similarly designed rental properties in larger cities such as London and Manchester.

Brian Smith, group operations director for SHG, said: “The rental scheme we’re offering will allow a huge change in the way people live in Dundee.

“This development will have a sky bar on the roof which will be accessible to non-residents and have great views.

“Those who live in the building will have access to open office space on site where they can work near their home whenever they like.”

Willie Watt, a director at NRS, said architects would use their local knowledge to ensure that the building fits in well with the mix of building designs that can be found at the Waterfront.

He said: “As local architects, we’re precious about our home city.

“We wish to create something that’s fresh and that fits in terms of scale and the character of the developments nearby.”

The architecture firm has also said it will be taking every measure possible to ensure that the noise, including from traffic on the Tay Road Bridge, doesn’t interfere with the lives of tenants.

Mr Watt added: “We’ll work with an acoustician to design the building so that everything works, making it a great place to live.”

The company says its proposals work with the city’s Waterfront Masterplan, which aims to see £1 billion of redevelopment take place in the area.

SHG has said that the building would take up to two years to complete once planning permission is granted.

Feedback from members of the public who attended the consultation was generally positive.

Alistair Barrie said: “It’s quite a novel concept as far as I’m concerned. The managed rental block should overcome the issue of lack of proper maintenance of other rental developments.”

But Bill Newcombe, chairman of the City Centre and Harbour Community Council, said he had reservations about the lack of parking provisions.

“The Dundee Local Development Plan calls for every apartment in the city centre to have one parking space,” he said.

“Why is it in the plan when it’s not put into practice?

“We’re for development of the area but will bring up these issues as they arise.”