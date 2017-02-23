Property sales across Tayside are booming — buoyed by interest in the Dundee Waterfront project.

Property expert Lynne Hill, manager of Tayside Solicitors Property Centre, said that nearly 200 properties changed hands across the region in January, well up on the same period a year ago.

She said there had been strong demand for homes so far this year, with a boost in first-time buyer inquiries, as well as a number of new developments, particularly in Dundee.

Ms Hill said: “We had anticipated a positive start to the year on the back of the final quarter performance in 2016.

“Interest has translated into 184 sales being recorded at the centre in the opening month of the year.

“That adds up to a total sales figure in the region of £29 million for January alone — a rise of £5 million year on year.”

Ms Hill said the average price of a home in Tayside during the month was £156,383.

“The market in Dundee at the moment is healthy — it’s in a good position,” she added.

“We’re certainly seeing a lot of footfall and it’s been looking good since the turn of the year. I think there’s now more confidence in the market and there’s definitely more confidence from first-time buyers.

“There’s a lot of confidence in Dundee’s prospects and future.”

George Solley, director of property sales at Thornton’s, said he thought the market in Dundee “would continue to flourish”.

He said: “The average price is rising because the popular houses are in short supply. There’s a lot of competitive bidding going on.

“Some of the larger properties are starting to sell now and that is making the average price increase overall.

“We have got a network of 10 branches in Dundee and we’re definitely seeing a lot of demand.

“There’s obviously a lot going on with the hotel developments, restaurants and everything at the Waterfront which has an impact too.

“A lot more people are investing in property. They’re more confident and that helps the market.

“The new developments are encouraging people to invest in the city and I think it will continue to flourish.”

The news comes as Dundee City Council planners approve a string of large developments across the city.